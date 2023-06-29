In the series rubber match on Thursday, June 29, Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) as they square off against the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28), who will counter with Yonny Chirinos. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays -110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chirinos - TB (3-3, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 26, or 70.3%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 27-14 (winning 65.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rays have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+100) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.