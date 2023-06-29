Evan Longoria -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .244 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 21 of 40 games this year (52.5%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (27.5%), homering in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 45.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .279 AVG .210 .313 OBP .290 .672 SLG .468 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 8 20/4 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

