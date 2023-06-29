Evan Longoria -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .244 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Longoria has gotten a hit in 21 of 40 games this year (52.5%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (17.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this season (27.5%), homering in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Longoria has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 45.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 20
.279 AVG .210
.313 OBP .290
.672 SLG .468
10 XBH 8
7 HR 4
13 RBI 8
20/4 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will send Chirinos (3-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
