Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .256 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 34 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.298
|AVG
|.209
|.327
|OBP
|.253
|.337
|SLG
|.330
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Chirinos (3-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.