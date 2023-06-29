Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- batting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .241.
- McCarthy is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.9% of them.
- In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|.260
|AVG
|.210
|.295
|OBP
|.324
|.420
|SLG
|.210
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|22/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|11
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 85 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.