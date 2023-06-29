On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with three homers.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in 57 of 74 games this year (77.0%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (29.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29 games this season (39.2%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 36
.290 AVG .299
.366 OBP .380
.503 SLG .542
17 XBH 15
6 HR 9
19 RBI 25
26/16 K/BB 25/17
3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Chirinos makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
