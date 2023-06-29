On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with three homers.

Marte has gotten a hit in 57 of 74 games this year (77.0%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (29.7%).

He has gone deep in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (39.2%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .290 AVG .299 .366 OBP .380 .503 SLG .542 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 26/16 K/BB 25/17 3 SB 3

