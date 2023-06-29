Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with three homers.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 57 of 74 games this year (77.0%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (29.7%).
- He has gone deep in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (39.2%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.299
|.366
|OBP
|.380
|.503
|SLG
|.542
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Chirinos makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
