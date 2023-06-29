Two of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Brittney Griner (19.1 points per game, eighth in league) and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (17.1, 14th) and the Indiana Fever (5-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV and AZFamily

Mercury vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 88 Fever 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-9.8)

Phoenix (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Mercury vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has posted two wins against the spread this season.

This season, six of Phoenix's 11 games have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Mercury are getting outplayed both offensively and defensively, as they rank third-worst in the league in points scored (77.2 per game) and worst in points allowed (88.4 per contest).

Phoenix has struggled to accumulate rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 29.3 rebounds per game. It ranks eighth by allowing 35.3 rebounds per contest.

It's been rough sledding for the Mercury in terms of turnovers, as they are averaging 15.9 turnovers per game (second-worst in WNBA) and forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (third-worst).

The Mercury rank third-worst in the WNBA with a 31.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 6.8 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Mercury have found it difficult to defend shooters from beyond the arc, ranking third-worst in the league with 8.2 threes allowed per game. They rank sixth by allowing a 34.0% three-point percentage to opponents this season.

Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2023, 65.3% of them have been two-pointers (75.3% of the team's made baskets) and 34.7% have been from beyond three-point land (24.7%).

