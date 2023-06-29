Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Rays
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Odds
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .194 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- In 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%) Smith has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 18 games this year (30.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.226
|AVG
|.161
|.374
|OBP
|.247
|.290
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|22/22
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 85 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Littell will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 10 times this season.
- He has a 6.57 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .308 against him over his 10 appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.