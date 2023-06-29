Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .194 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%) Smith has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
  • In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 18 games this year (30.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 26
.226 AVG .161
.374 OBP .247
.290 SLG .391
4 XBH 8
1 HR 6
15 RBI 15
22/22 K/BB 20/10
0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 85 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Littell will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 10 times this season.
  • He has a 6.57 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .308 against him over his 10 appearances this season.
