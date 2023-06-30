The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .220 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 21 of 45 games this year (46.7%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this season (37.8%), including four multi-run games (8.9%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .247 AVG .195 .291 OBP .235 .397 SLG .325 7 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 17/4 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings