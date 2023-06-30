The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks while batting .281.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Walker is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 13-game hitting streak.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this season (51 of 78), with more than one hit 25 times (32.1%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.6% of his games this year, Walker has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .277 AVG .286 .353 OBP .337 .547 SLG .510 22 XBH 19 9 HR 7 25 RBI 29 28/17 K/BB 25/12 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings