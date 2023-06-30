Friday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (44-39) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34) at 9:38 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Angels will give the ball to Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Tommy Henry (4-1, 4.31 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 21 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (420 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule