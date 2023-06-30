Shohei Ohtani and Corbin Carroll will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 420 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.341 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Tommy Henry (4-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 22, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Henry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Carlos Carrasco

