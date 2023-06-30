Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (44-39) match up with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, June 30. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+130). The contest's total is listed at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning - LAA (6-2, 3.99 ERA) vs Tommy Henry - ARI (4-1, 4.31 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 26 (53.1%) of those contests.

The Angels have a record of 13-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (65% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Angels have a 4-5 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 21 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

