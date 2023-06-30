The Los Angeles Angels (44-39) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday, in a matchup between a pair of teams on losing streaks. The Angels have dropped two games in a row, and the Diamondbacks two straight.

The Angels will give the ball to Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Tommy Henry (4-1, 4.31 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (6-2, 3.99 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (4-1, 4.31 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, June 22 against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .261 batting average against him.

Henry is looking to register his third quality start in a row in this game.

Henry will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

The Angels will hand the ball to Canning (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Canning has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

