On Friday, Emmanuel Rivera (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .306 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (26 of 42), with multiple hits 14 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season (35.7%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (45.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .286 AVG .324 .282 OBP .370 .371 SLG .419 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 12/0 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings