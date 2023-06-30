The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks while batting .252.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 22 of 41 games this season (53.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.5%).

He has homered in 26.8% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven home a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 18 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .292 AVG .210 .324 OBP .290 .662 SLG .468 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 8 22/4 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings