Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (35 of 61), with at least two hits 15 times (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.306
|AVG
|.209
|.333
|OBP
|.253
|.352
|SLG
|.330
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
