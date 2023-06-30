Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 30 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .291 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 39 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 7.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.230
|AVG
|.367
|.331
|OBP
|.467
|.363
|SLG
|.544
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|25/17
|K/BB
|17/15
|4
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
