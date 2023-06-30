The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Rays.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .250 with four doubles, four triples, two home runs and 14 walks.

McCarthy is batting .412 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 28 of 49 games this year (57.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In 49 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In nine games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 20 games this season (40.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 20 .275 AVG .210 .308 OBP .324 .451 SLG .210 10 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 22/5 K/BB 12/9 11 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings