Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .718 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 30 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.517) and OPS (.888) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 12th in slugging.
- In 76.0% of his 75 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Marte has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (18.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.284
|AVG
|.299
|.363
|OBP
|.380
|.493
|SLG
|.542
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|28/17
|K/BB
|25/17
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.