Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, June 30 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 91st and he is 30th in slugging.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (15.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 29 games this year (41.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (35.7%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .277 AVG .266 .333 OBP .312 .539 SLG .430 21 XBH 11 7 HR 5 27 RBI 18 28/11 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings