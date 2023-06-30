In the Viking International Eastbourne semifinals on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald meets Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo has -140 odds to claim a win against McDonald (+110).

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 58.3% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Francisco Cerundolo +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +260 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 27.8% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, McDonald took down No. 61-ranked Mikael Ymer, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Cerundolo will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 54-ranked Zhizhen Zhang in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), McDonald has played 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

In his seven matches on grass over the past year, McDonald has played an average of 23.3 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Cerundolo has played two matches and averaged 27.0 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

McDonald and Cerundolo have not matched up against each other since 2015.

