Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .190 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 26 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including four multi-run games (6.7%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.216
|AVG
|.161
|.361
|OBP
|.247
|.278
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|23/22
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Canning (6-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
