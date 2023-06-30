The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .190 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 26 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including four multi-run games (6.7%).

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .216 AVG .161 .361 OBP .247 .278 SLG .391 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 23/22 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings