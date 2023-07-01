Antonio Hamilton is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Antonio Hamilton Injury Status

Hamilton is currently not on the injured list.

Antonio Hamilton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 40 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Antonio Hamilton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 1 2 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 0.0 0.0 12 0 2 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

