The Arizona Wildcats rank ninth in the Pac-12, with +8000 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. Read the article below for more details on the team's futures championship odds.

Arizona Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Arizona 2023 Schedule

Arizona will have the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (75). The Wildcats will suit up for games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that collected nine or more victories and squads with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Northern Arizona September 2 1 - @ Mississippi State September 9 2 - UTEP September 16 3 - @ Stanford September 23 4 - Washington September 30 5 - @ USC October 7 6 - @ Washington State October 14 7 - Oregon State October 28 9 - UCLA November 4 10 - @ Colorado November 11 11 - Utah November 18 12 - @ Arizona State November 25 13 -

