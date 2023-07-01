2023 Arizona Football Odds to Win Pac-12 Conference Championship & National Title
The Arizona Wildcats rank ninth in the Pac-12, with +8000 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. Read the article below for more details on the team's futures championship odds.
Want to bet on any of Arizona's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Arizona Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Bet on Arizona's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!
Arizona 2023 Schedule
Arizona will have the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (75). The Wildcats will suit up for games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that collected nine or more victories and squads with fewer than four wins last year.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Northern Arizona
|September 2
|1
|-
|@ Mississippi State
|September 9
|2
|-
|UTEP
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Stanford
|September 23
|4
|-
|Washington
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ USC
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ Washington State
|October 14
|7
|-
|Oregon State
|October 28
|9
|-
|UCLA
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Colorado
|November 11
|11
|-
|Utah
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Arizona State
|November 25
|13
|-
Rep your team with officially licensed Arizona gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.