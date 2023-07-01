The 2023 win total established for the Arizona Wildcats, five, predicts it's going to be a bad season.

Arizona Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 +100 -120 50%

Wildcats' 2022 Performance

Arizona sported the 20th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (462.4 yards per game), but it ranked seventh-worst on defense (467.8 yards allowed per game).

Arizona sported the sixth-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (318.4 passing yards per game), but it ranked 25th-worst defensively (258.6 passing yards allowed per game).

Last year UofA was 3-4 at home, but picked up just two road victories.

The Cats were undefeated (2-0) as favorites and 3-7 as underdogs.

Arizona's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Jayden de Laura QB 3,685 YDS (62.5%) / 25 TD / 13 INT

122 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 10.2 RUSH YPG Michael Wiley RB 771 YDS / 8 TD / 64.3 YPG / 6.8 YPC

36 REC / 349 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 29.1 REC YPG Dorian Singer WR 66 REC / 1,105 YDS / 6 TD / 92.1 YPG Jacob Cowing WR 84 REC / 1,026 YDS / 7 TD / 85.5 YPG Jaxen Turner DB 54 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Hunter Echols DL 48 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Jerry Roberts LB 67 TKL / 1.0 TFL Christian Young DB 54 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Wildcats' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Wildcats will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Arizona will face the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year (62).

Arizona has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including five teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last year.

Arizona 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Northern Arizona September 2 - - 2 @ Mississippi State September 9 - - 3 UTEP September 16 - - 4 @ Stanford September 23 - - 5 Washington September 30 - - 6 @ USC October 7 - - 7 @ Washington State October 14 - - 9 Oregon State October 28 - - 10 UCLA November 4 - - 11 @ Colorado November 11 - - 12 Utah November 18 - - 13 @ Arizona State November 25 - -

