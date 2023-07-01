The Arizona State Sun Devils carry +10000 odds to win the Pac-12 title in 2023, which ranks them 10th in the conference. Additionally they have +50000 odds to bring home a CFP title. Check out the stats below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Arizona State Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Arizona State 2023 Schedule

Arizona State will take on the 16th-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Sun Devils have eight games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including five teams that recorded nine or more wins and one with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Southern Utah August 31 1 - Oklahoma State September 9 2 - Fresno State September 16 3 - USC September 23 4 - @ Cal September 30 5 - Colorado October 7 6 - @ Washington October 21 8 - Washington State October 28 9 - @ Utah November 4 10 - @ UCLA November 11 11 - Oregon November 18 12 - Arizona November 25 13 -

