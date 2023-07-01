The Arizona State Sun Devils' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, five, is rather low.

Looking to place a futures bet on Arizona State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Arizona State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 +135 -160 42.6%

Bet on Arizona State's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Sun Devils' 2022 Performance

Offensively, Arizona State ranked 67th in FBS with 387.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 105th in total defense (422.3 yards allowed per contest).

Arizona State compiled 252.2 passing yards per game on offense last season (46th in FBS), and it ranked 81st defensively with 233.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Last year ASU won only two games at home and once away from home.

As favorites the Devils picked up only two victories (2-1). And they won one game as underdogs (1-8).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Xazavian Valladay RB 1,192 YDS / 16 TD / 99.3 YPG / 5.5 YPC

37 REC / 289 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 24.1 REC YPG Elijhah Badger WR 70 REC / 866 YDS / 7 TD / 72.2 YPG Emory Jones QB 1,536 YDS (63.1%) / 7 TD / 4 INT

31 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 2.6 RUSH YPG Trenton Bourguet QB 1,490 YDS (71.1%) / 11 TD / 6 INT Khoury Bethley DB 67 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Kyle Soelle LB 73 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Merlin Robertson LB 66 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Chris Edmonds DB 39 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Sun Devils' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (80), the Sun Devils have the 16th-hardest schedule in college football.

Arizona State is facing the sixth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year).

Arizona State will play eight games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (five of those teams won nine or more games and one of them had three or fewer wins).

Arizona State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Southern Utah August 31 - - 2 Oklahoma State September 9 - - 3 Fresno State September 16 - - 4 USC September 23 - - 5 @ Cal September 30 - - 6 Colorado October 7 - - 8 @ Washington October 21 - - 9 Washington State October 28 - - 10 @ Utah November 4 - - 11 @ UCLA November 11 - - 12 Oregon November 18 - - 13 Arizona November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.