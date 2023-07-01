Arizona State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, five, is rather low.
Arizona State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|+135
|-160
|42.6%
Sun Devils' 2022 Performance
- Offensively, Arizona State ranked 67th in FBS with 387.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 105th in total defense (422.3 yards allowed per contest).
- Arizona State compiled 252.2 passing yards per game on offense last season (46th in FBS), and it ranked 81st defensively with 233.4 passing yards allowed per game.
- Last year ASU won only two games at home and once away from home.
- As favorites the Devils picked up only two victories (2-1). And they won one game as underdogs (1-8).
Arizona State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|1,192 YDS / 16 TD / 99.3 YPG / 5.5 YPC
37 REC / 289 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 24.1 REC YPG
|Elijhah Badger
|WR
|70 REC / 866 YDS / 7 TD / 72.2 YPG
|Emory Jones
|QB
|1,536 YDS (63.1%) / 7 TD / 4 INT
31 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 2.6 RUSH YPG
|Trenton Bourguet
|QB
|1,490 YDS (71.1%) / 11 TD / 6 INT
|Khoury Bethley
|DB
|67 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Kyle Soelle
|LB
|73 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Merlin Robertson
|LB
|66 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Chris Edmonds
|DB
|39 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Sun Devils' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (80), the Sun Devils have the 16th-hardest schedule in college football.
- Arizona State is facing the sixth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year).
- Arizona State will play eight games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (five of those teams won nine or more games and one of them had three or fewer wins).
Arizona State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Southern Utah
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|Oklahoma State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Fresno State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|USC
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Cal
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Colorado
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Washington
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Washington State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Utah
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ UCLA
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Oregon
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Arizona
|November 25
|-
|-
