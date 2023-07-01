Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns is +50000 to take home the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and information on Beal.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bradley Beal MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)

Think Bradley Beal will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Bradley Beal 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 6 Points 14.7 88 Rebounds 3.3 20 Assists 3.2 19 Steals 0.7 4 Blocks 0.3 2 FG% 44.9% 31-for-69 3P% 42.9% 9-for-21

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Bradley Beal's Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

NBCS-CA, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.