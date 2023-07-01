Budda Baker is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Washington Commanders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Budda Baker Injury Status

Baker is currently not listed as injured.

Budda Baker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 111 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Budda Baker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0 0 13 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0 0 6 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0 0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0 0 5 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0 0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 0 0 6 0 0 Week 7 Saints 0 1 5 0 1 Week 8 @Vikings 0 0 10 0 1 Week 9 Seahawks 0 0 11 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 0 0 4 1 1 Week 11 49ers 0 0 10 0 1 Week 12 Chargers 0 0 5 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0 0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0 0 7 1 2 Week 16 Buccaneers 0 0 9 0 1

