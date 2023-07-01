Cameron Thomas is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals match up with the Washington Commanders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Cameron Thomas Injury Status

Thomas is currently listed as active.

Cameron Thomas 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 18 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

Cameron Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

