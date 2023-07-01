Christian Matthew is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals match up with the Washington Commanders in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Christian Matthew Injury Status

Matthew is currently not on the injury report.

Christian Matthew 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 18 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

Christian Matthew 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 18 @49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

