On Saturday, Christian Walker (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .278.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (31.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven in a run in 34 games this year (43.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .277 AVG .278 .353 OBP .333 .547 SLG .497 22 XBH 19 9 HR 7 25 RBI 29 28/17 K/BB 27/13 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings