At +10000, Clayton Tune is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 27th-best in the NFL.

Clayton Tune 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +10000 27th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Clayton Tune Insights

The Cardinals, who were 21st in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.

Arizona ranked 18th in pass offense (213.3 passing yards per game) and 24th in pass defense (230.3 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Cardinals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kyler Murray +10000 (24th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Budda Baker +20000 (51st in NFL) Marquise Brown +20000 (75th in NFL) James Conner +25000 (112th in NFL)

