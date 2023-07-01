Dennis Gardeck: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Dennis Gardeck and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a bout against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Dennis Gardeck Injury Status
Gardeck is currently not on the injury report.
Dennis Gardeck 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|21 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Dennis Gardeck 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Falcons
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
