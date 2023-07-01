Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is +3500 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and information on Booker.

Devin Booker MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+3500 (10th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3500)

Clutch Player Odds: +2500 (9th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)

Devin Booker 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Points 27.9 503 Rebounds 5.6 101 Assists 8.2 148 Steals 0.7 12 Blocks 0.4 8 FG% 47.6% 169-for-355 3P% 38.3% 36-for-94

Devin Booker's Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

