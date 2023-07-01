Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 10:07 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 97 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 426.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.335 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (4-4) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Nelson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill

