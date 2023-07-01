How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 97 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 426.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.335 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (4-4) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Nelson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Zack Littell
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Griffin Canning
|7/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Tyler Anderson
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kodai Senga
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Max Scherzer
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Rich Hill
