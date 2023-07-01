When the Los Angeles Angels (44-40) and Arizona Diamondbacks (49-34) square of at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, July 1, Tyler Anderson will get the ball for the Angels, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the hill. The game will begin at 10:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (4-2, 5.54 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (4-4, 4.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Angels but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 26, or 52%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Angels have gone 23-22 (51.1%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Angels went 3-6 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.