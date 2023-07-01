The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .306 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 42 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .286 AVG .324 .282 OBP .370 .371 SLG .419 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 12/0 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings