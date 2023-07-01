On Saturday, Evan Longoria (hitting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .254.

In 54.8% of his games this year (23 of 42), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 26.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has an RBI in 16 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .292 AVG .215 .324 OBP .301 .662 SLG .462 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0

