The 2023 season kicks off for Ezekiel Turner when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ezekiel Turner Injury Status

Turner is currently not on the injury report.

Ezekiel Turner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Ezekiel Turner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

