Gabriel Moreno -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on July 1 at 10:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.6%).

In 61 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (20 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .306 AVG .209 .333 OBP .253 .352 SLG .330 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 23/6 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings