The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .247 with four doubles, four triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

McCarthy has recorded a hit in 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 21 of 50 games (42.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .275 AVG .203 .308 OBP .333 .451 SLG .203 10 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 22/5 K/BB 12/10 11 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings