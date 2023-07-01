Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .247 with four doubles, four triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- McCarthy has recorded a hit in 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 of 50 games (42.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.275
|AVG
|.203
|.308
|OBP
|.333
|.451
|SLG
|.203
|10
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|22/5
|K/BB
|12/10
|11
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 5.54 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
