James Conner is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

James Conner Injury Status

Conner is currently not on the injured list.

Is Conner your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out James Conner NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

James Conner 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 183 CAR, 782 YDS (4.3 YPC), 7 TD 58 TAR, 46 REC, 300 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Conner and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Conner Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 154.20 61 19 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 157.30 64 23 2023 ADP - 67 27

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James Conner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Chiefs 10 26 1 5 29 0 Week 2 @Raiders 7 25 0 2 26 0 Week 3 Rams 13 39 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Panthers 15 55 0 3 22 0 Week 5 Eagles 9 55 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 45 0 5 19 0 Week 10 @Rams 21 69 2 3 17 0 Week 11 49ers 14 42 1 2 12 0 Week 12 Chargers 25 120 0 3 20 1 Week 14 Patriots 15 85 1 6 29 0 Week 15 @Broncos 16 63 1 3 28 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 15 79 1 7 41 0 Week 17 @Falcons 16 79 0 3 31 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.