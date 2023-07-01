Jesse Luketa is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals match up with the Washington Commanders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jesse Luketa Injury Status

Luketa is currently not listed as injured.

Jesse Luketa 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

Jesse Luketa 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Saints 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 2 0 0

