The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Jonathan Ledbetter and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a game against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jonathan Ledbetter Injury Status

Ledbetter is currently not on the injury report.

Jonathan Ledbetter 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Jonathan Ledbetter 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 3 0 0

