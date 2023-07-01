K'Von Wallace's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

K'Von Wallace Injury Status

Wallace is currently listed as active.

K'Von Wallace 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

K'Von Wallace 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Packers 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 13 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 17 Saints 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Divisional Giants 0.0 0.0 0 0 1

