Could the Arizona Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +6000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Karel Vejmelka's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)

Think Karel Vejmelka will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Karel Vejmelka 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 14
Goaltending Record -- 4-7-2
Shots Against 13.03 404
Goals Against 3.02 39
Saves 11.77 365
Save % -- 0.903

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Karel Vejmelka's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.