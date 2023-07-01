Keaontay Ingram: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Keaontay Ingram is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Keaontay Ingram Injury Status
Ingram is currently not listed as injured.
Is Ingram your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Keaontay Ingram 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|27 CAR, 60 YDS (2.2 YPC), 1 TD
|5 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Ingram and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keaontay Ingram Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|14.10
|394
|90
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|58.17
|247
|62
|2023 ADP
|-
|282
|77
Other Cardinals Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Keaontay Ingram 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|9
|14
|1
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Rams
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|5
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@49ers
|3
|5
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.