Keaontay Ingram is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Keaontay Ingram Injury Status

Ingram is currently not listed as injured.

Keaontay Ingram 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
27 CAR, 60 YDS (2.2 YPC), 1 TD 5 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS, 0 TD

Keaontay Ingram Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 14.10 394 90
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 58.17 247 62
2023 ADP - 282 77

Keaontay Ingram 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 6 @Seahawks 3 7 0 0 0 0
Week 7 Saints 9 14 1 2 23 0
Week 9 Seahawks 1 2 0 0 0 0
Week 10 @Rams 1 5 0 0 0 0
Week 11 49ers 5 19 0 0 0 0
Week 12 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0
Week 14 Patriots 1 1 0 0 0 0
Week 15 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 0 0
Week 16 Buccaneers 1 2 0 0 0 0
Week 18 @49ers 3 5 0 2 -2 0

