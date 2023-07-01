The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .737 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .885, fueled by an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 76.3% of his games this year (58 of 76), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.9% of his games this year (44 of 76), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .284 AVG .297 .363 OBP .380 .493 SLG .534 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 28/17 K/BB 26/18 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings