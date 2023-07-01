Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .737 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .885, fueled by an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 76.3% of his games this year (58 of 76), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (44 of 76), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.284
|AVG
|.297
|.363
|OBP
|.380
|.493
|SLG
|.534
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|28/17
|K/BB
|26/18
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
