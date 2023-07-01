Kris Boyd: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kris Boyd is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Kris Boyd Injury Status
Boyd is currently not on the injury report.
Is Boyd your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Kris Boyd 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Boyd and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Cardinals Players
|James Conner: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Kyler Murray: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Budda Baker: Stats & Injury News
|Marquise Brown: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kris Boyd 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.